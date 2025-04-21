Another view of me via ChatGPT#

People who look down their noses at ChatGPT and its cousins tend to say it's not art. Hardly the most interesting thing, but as I've written, art lives mostly in the mind of the viewer, it's the effect it has on the viewer -- that imho is the art. BTW I can tell when people have actually used the product, and most of the critics haven't. Sorry but until you use it you won't know how obvious that is to someone who does.#
A lot of what I do with ChatGPT and images is like what they do with audio sampling. I say here's a photo of me, and here's a drawing someone else did. Can you render the image of me in that style? As I did yesterday with my niece's portrait of herself. Think of it as Uncle Davey viewed through the mind of Emma Louise? I don't know if it is or isn't, but that's what I think of when I see the picture. Also I think of how large it is, and how old I've gotten, realizing that picture is already two years old itself. ;-) #
Today I came across a cartoon of Pete Hegseth, the US Secretary of Defense drawn by Michael de Adder. I thought wow that's different. I wonder what ChatGPT would do if I asked it to render my headshot in the style of that drawing? While it was doing the work, I tried to imagine what it would do with it! Would I be wearing a military uniform? Would I salute the viewer? Would it change my expression? Here's the drawing, and below it, the rendering.#
