Dems get on the air!#

I’m sick of saying this over and over, the Dems need a regular snark-filled irreverent presence on social media to condemn every freaking fascist thing the Trumps do. They had it with the Kamala accounts, but they shut them down on Election Day. #
It’s so freaking simple. Not having a raging presence on social media in the future will be seen as like a successful company not being listed on the NYSE, or a country not having a rep at the United Nations. Aside from the cost of keeping a staff online 24x7, it's free, and serves as its own money-raising channel.#
Maybe what the Dems need is some entrepreneurs and comedians at the top to actually get through to voters that say "Hey we're the Dems, we're here and we love America and we love you, Americans!" And actually make a stink when they try to kill Social Security.#
Another purpose -- tell people when the next pandemic is here. You know the Trumps aren't going to do that.#
