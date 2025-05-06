ChatGPT as proofer? Not here#

Manton says he runs his posts through ChatGPT before publishing. #
I do it the other way, I use it for background info on the things I'm writing about as I write, more and more. I used to use Wikipedia that way. I would love to include links to some of my conversations, but I find their shared links are unreliable, I keep hearing from people who couldn't read them. #
Here's an experiment, two such backgrounders I had Claude.ai write for me for a pice I was writing (not published).#
