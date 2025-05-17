 
Saturday May 17, 2025; 10:02 AM EDT
The Knicks really did win#
  • The Knicks did actually win last night. I didn't dream it.#
  • I remember when the Knicks sucked.#
  • In my heart I believe they still do.#
  • But here we are, my Knicks actually have an approximately 1 in 4 chance of winning the championship. #
  • I hope it's Minnesota we end up playing. #
  • All in the family. 😀#

