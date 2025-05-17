Ads used to be this great#

This is what's wrong with the opposition political party in the US, they think all they need to do is recite the facts. But first you have to convince them you speak from the heart, you'll tell the truth, even if it hurts. #
It's an ugly car. Yeah, but you'll come to love how ugly it is because it's so beautiful inside. What you say next hardly matters, because they already believe that you speak the truth. And that's when they're ready to sign on the dotted line.#
That's what the Republicans do so well, before and after Trump, that the Democrats don't even gets exists. #
I finally figured out what the Dems need, the top guy has to be an entrepreneur. Needs to understand how to get people ready to believe the truth. And make the product deliver a truth the people choose. And now sign on the dotted line. #
