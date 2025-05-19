Andrew Hickey#

I am a programmer, so you might think I'd see it the same way because what I do is similar to what musicians and prose writers do in that I create "intellectual property" which can be easily copied.#
But we have a different culture in software, we tend to by default share what we do and let other people use it. They're supposed to credit us, but people are selfish and greedy and they will tend to take whatever isn't bolted down, and it sucks, but you accept it.#
What's funny is Hickey appears to have no clue how much he's benefited from this ethos. His success probably would not have been possible without some people thinking it's more important to create the medium he could use any way he saw fit, than to own one that would probably have kept him out.#
Creating is not as linear as he appears to think, which so ironic because that's basically what his freaking podcast is about. He loves to say "no one did anything first" (paraphrasing) and that's basically the same idea.#
And I don't doubt that the next big media invention, the next podcasting perhaps, will benefit enormously from having ChatGPT available for the people developing it.#
PS: This appeared earlier as a post on Bluesky. And I wrote every freaking word, as I always do unless disclaimed.#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)