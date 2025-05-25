A role model in so many ways, and like all heroes he had fatal flaws. You may think he set a bad example for kids, but I say the opposite. You don't give kids enough credit. What he taught was that a man with average athletic ability could will himself to achieve. #
I grew up with a Pete Rose ethos, why shouldn't I go for it all? I feel so sad that he couldn't have gotten the acceptance he so totally deserved. How could we not forgive him? He was Charlie Hustle! ❤️#
