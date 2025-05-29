A test post#

I'm working on something that requires an endless stream of test posts. Sometimes when I start writing I end up something that should be published. Should I edit it? Nah.#
this shit is hard. when it's done it looks simple. but these pieces must fit together. #
that's why it's soooo stupid to throw out all the interop, because it's going to take you forever to recreate it, if you ever can, which you probably can't.#
this is the lesson that activitypub and atproto are teaching once again. and the people who are dealing with this have probably known it a long time.#
it would be so much faster to use something that already works and is widely supported.#
this is why we used mp3 in rss to make podcasting. we could have said oh shit i don't understand how mp3 works, so let's create one that does only what podcasting needs. only of course it'll turn out that podcasting needs everything that mp3 already does.#
accept a win. don't feel compelled to reinvent everything. you'll find out it wasn't as easy as it looked.#
