Your butt still stinks#

Human beings spend far to much effort feeling better than some people or feeling inferior to others.#
This is understandable, I guess, as far as evolution is concerned, up to a point, but I think we've been past that point for a long time now. Now, evolution brought us to a point where in order to survive as a species we have to get over this need to rank people and work together.#
So if you feel other people are better than you, get over it. Same thing if you feel better than others. You aren't and they aren't.#
Your shit still stinks and as the great Republican philosopher Joni Ernst so eloquently put it, she's going to be dead pretty darned soon and so will you.#
