Monday June 2, 2025; 9:14 AM EDT
Suggestion to WordPress devs#
  • Below is a screen shot of a post written by Doc Searls as viewed in Bluesky. It's jarring. The big picture of Doc gets in the way. #
  • Doc's post as viewed in Bluesky. His picture dominates. Imho it shouldn't.#
  • I realize no one designed this, but it also is reality, it's how a lot of people see Doc's writing. #
  • Here's my suggestion. When the user specifies a featured image for a post, set the og:image element in the head section of the page. When they don't specify such an image, omit that element. #
  • That's how we did it in the Baseline theme, and I, as the writer, am happy with the result.#

