I was wondering if Saturday's military parade in Washington was going to be the rollout of the Trump junta, and if that meant the president would appear in military garb, perhaps subdued so next year's parade they can add more features. So I asked ChatGPT to help. #
President Trump is reviewing the military parade in on a stage in front of the White House in Washington DC. To honor the troops, he’s dressed in a faux military uniform with medals, and a cap that says Make America Great Again. Fighter jets are flying overhead.#
When I tried the first time, last night, it got halfway through the drawing then quit, saying it violated their content guidelines. So I went to meta.ai, which also does drawing, and it was willing to do it, and even animated it. I uploaded the result to my AI group on Facebook. It should be visible to everyone, without an invitation. #
I then tried again with ChatGPT and it was willing to do the same task it wasn't willing to do last night. #
Last update: Wednesday June 11, 2025; 5:31 PM EDT.
