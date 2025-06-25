Finding Frontier#

I tried an experiment, go back as far as I can in archive.org on scripting.com and see where it gets me. The first try got me to a classified ads site I was experimenting with in mid-November 1996. A few weeks later, on December 3, there was a colorful directory that took you to all the sub-sites on the server, DaveNet, Frontier, Classified ads, our Midas Website (Macintosh Internet Developers Association), DocServer, a BBS, and Guestbook. #
I went digging around in the Frontier part. Lots of stuff there. By then we had been working on Frontier for eight years. It had been reborn once, from a Mac-focused single-user scripting environment to a networked one, all because the web had exploded and Apple didn't want us making system software for their platform. 😄#
Last update: Wednesday June 25, 2025; 5:07 PM EDT.
