 
It's even worse than it appears..
Sunday June 29, 2025; 7:07 PM EDT
A tough place to govern#
  • Benjamin Wittes: "It’s remarkable how many non-New Yorkers seem to care who the mayor of New York City is." #
  • They do and they're right to, the same way we were concerned how the Governor of California and Mayor of Los Angeles would react to the invasion of the Marines and hijacking of the National Guard. #
  • Right now the NYC mayor is a hostage of the US govt. Not in a position to help. An inexperienced first term NY mayor, have we seen that before? How does the NYPD respond to that? #
  • Then there was the snowstorm that derailed John V Lindsay, a heroic and transformative mayor. NY is a tough place to govern even when the US government isn't aiming to regime change the place.#
  • NY is a tough place to govern even when the US government isn't aiming to regime change the place.#
  • Local government is our last line of defense. #
  • "Think of voting as a chess move, not a valentine."#
  • You all fell in love with a candidate, I do it too. #
  • But think about the context the next mayor will govern in.#
  • The thing about NY that people might not understand is that the politics are dirty and fucked up. Dems tend to elect handsome young heros who when they have to deal with NYPD and the sanitation workers, the teachers union, and the federal government, also the ancient infrastructure, melt.#

© copyright 1994-2025 Dave Winer.

Last update: Sunday June 29, 2025; 7:13 PM EDT.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)