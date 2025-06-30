Do a backup now#

If you think "I should do a backup," do it. Now, don't wait. #
Make it really easy to do a backup. Choose a menu item that's always available when you're working.#
The reason is karma. God hears all your thoughts. When that thought pops into your head and you don't do a backup, or don't do it soon enough, He crashes your data, and you think "I should have done a backup when I thought of doing it." Even this doesn't please Him. At that moment it's even more urgent that you do a backup. #
My hippie uncle taught me this. God has a terrible sense of humor, and thinks it's really funny when you have a good thought and ignore it. When something didn't work he would say that's God goofing on me. #
In this case, we're talking about is the Programmer God. There are all kinds of gods, a baseball god, a basketball god, and very specifically a Knicks god. That god has the absolutely worst sense of humor of them all and by worst I mean best. #
