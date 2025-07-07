Open + web == lost cause?#

to be really blunt, i don't think AP or ATP are the answer. #
and i also don't care so much about this style of conversation. and i loathe the character limits and the lack of style and links, and no titles, etc.#
it can't only be for wordpress. i love the potential of wordpress, i think even more than matt does, but it isn't enough.#
if it's going to be open and of the web it has to be simple and easy, and neither of them are.#
bonus for blog readers: i would add, since i ran out of characters on masto, that the great thing about the web is that you can have an idea and be using it the next day. you can't say imho that you're part of the web if you don't deliver that kind of ease of access. it's not enough to have the potential of being open, it has to be accessible. I have that ability these days, but people who use the AP and ATP systems are in tight little boxes with no easy way to try something out quickly. (i know because i've been hooking things up to them for a couple of years now, and so far it's just an added slog, everything is far more complex than it should be)#
maybe we'll get there through their api's, but i think at this point we know that won't happen.#
ps: the web is a miracle. but maybe it's too fucked up now to have the miracle be something we can all experience. #
pps: when i write on other systems i often leave out upper case, saving a little energy as i type. i find it more relaxing. #
