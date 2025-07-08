 
It's even worse than it appears..
Tuesday July 8, 2025; 8:34 AM EDT
This is what the web feels like#
  • Yesterday I wondered if the open web is a lost cause.#
  • A few minutes later, I saw my name in a tweet on Bluesky from Aram Zucker-Scharff.#
  • In it was a message that can be summarized as follows -- don't give up yet Dave. #
  • AZS has a linkblog which he calls an amplifeed. Same thing. #
  • And here's the best part. #
  • Even though we were working separately -- our feeds are 100% compatible.#
  • When I saw it I subscribed to it in FeedLand and added it to my blogroll.#
  • It will work in my timeline software (still working on it).#
  • This gave me goosebumps.#
  • I remember what this felt like.#
  • Working on something and someone else working on the same thing and because we're on the mother freaking web our stuff works the same way.#
  • That my friends is what the web feels like. Goosebumps. Power. Interop. This is what most people who use the net these days have never experienced. #
  • I used to write about this on my blog every day. I would say things that annoyed some of my readers like this: zoooooom and coooooool. There he goes again. Hey it's been a while. #
  • I celebrated this with a suggestion to AZS.#
    • If you also add a channel-level <image> element it'll work with my timeline app. I'm doing it the same way WordPress does it.#
  • He did it in a minute.#
  • So the web isn't a lost cause after all. 😄#
  • This the web. It's what the Dead called Truckin. #
  • Let's do more of this. #
  • I'm trying to think but nothing happens!#
  • PS: AZS sent me a link to another linkblog, which I have subscribed to and added to my blogroll.#

© copyright 1994-2025 Dave Winer.

Last update: Tuesday July 8, 2025; 10:20 AM EDT.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)