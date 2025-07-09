Why I want RSS ==> ActivityPub#

These are most of the features of textcasting, a spec I published in 2022 to list the features of the web I wanted from the twitter-like services, that call themselves part of the web, which is fairly dishonest because they don't support most of the basic features of the web. But Mastodon does support them. #
But so far they are only accessible via WordPress. And as much as I love WordPress, and am thankful it exists, that is not enough. #
So here's the punchline: Why I want the RSS to ActivityPub bridge. #
As a developer, I can easily create apps that generate RSS feeds. I just want Mastodon to understand those feeds as well as they understand WordPress. And that means we need a bridge for developers that supports all these features.#
Last update: Wednesday July 9, 2025; 12:29 PM EDT.
