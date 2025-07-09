Teaching ChatGPT how to work with me#

The worst thing about Claude and ChatGPT is that you can't get them to work with you the way you want them to. They always run off and do the things I asked about. So if I say "what if the middle column must be at least 600 pixels wide? What I want is literally an answer to the question I asked. It was not an instruction to do it. I've been a CEO, and this infuriates me. I want to understand the limits are, I don't want to impose them. I'm trying to figure out what the cost would be in doing something, again -- not requesting it be done. No matter how many times I tell it not to do this, it just does it. And Claude has absolutely no memory. If I want it to work with me a certain way I have to tell it how to do it every time. I can save it off in a document, but even the simplest automation is impossible. In that sense it is very primitive software. If I were using a spreadsheet for example, I'd have settings that I could change, and unless the software had a bug it would never forget it until I told it otherwise. #
Because it can be so stubborn and uncooperative, I often try to solve complicated problems myself. Then I decided to try again, and brought a problem to ChatGPT and we did eventually figure it out, but at the end I wanted to review how inefficient the process was because it doesn't look all around at the options, I had to do that for it, and it wasn't even aware it needed that kind of help. After exploring this, I asked if it would remember what we concluded, and this is what came back.#
Last update: Wednesday July 9, 2025; 12:29 PM EDT.
