Wednesday July 16, 2025; 4:47 PM EDT
Mastodon as a blogging platform#
  • This is what I want to do next to solidify the position of Mastodon as a blogging platform. #
  • I want a REST version of what the MetaWeblog API has been doing since 2002, to hook into the ActivityPub interface supported by Mastodon. #
  • Then we'll put together a simple demo app, a Markdown app in a browser window that writes and updates posts to a Mastodon site. #
  • When that's running, I'll pitch Rich Siegel at BBEdit to make it work with Masto.#
  • With that, and the WordPress connection, we'll be well on the way to restoring the web we had before Twitter rewrote the rules. ;-)#

© copyright 1994-2025 Dave Winer.

Last update: Wednesday July 16, 2025; 4:53 PM EDT.

