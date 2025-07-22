 
Tuesday July 22, 2025; 5:27 PM EDT
O Journos!#
  • I hate it when journos say the Dems are in trouble, or hopeless or whatever, it shows how poisoned their point of view is. #
  • When people are fed up with Trump, if that should happen, then whatever the Democratic Party is meant to become it will become exactly that at that moment. #
  • The voters are where your attention should be, and think of them as people not as numbers. #
  • That's my best advice for a Tuesday. #

