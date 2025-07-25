Modernizing my sound system#

I got tired of my old sound system, too many wires, a big receiver whose functions I never used, all designed long before the 4-year-old 65-inch OLED screen on top of it all, so I downscaled to a Sony soundbar, figured that was as simple as you could get, for $300, thinking of it as an experiment. #
I liked it but then I thought to ask ChatGPT a question I've had for a while. I want a small amp designed for today's music and video, and went through a bunch of options and came up with the WiiM Home amp. No speakers, unlike the soundbar, but hooks up to the TV via the ARC connector, and I have plenty of old speakers to try out in this configuration. #
I got it yesterday and the setup experience was pretty great and the feature list is totally 2025. Will have more to say for sure. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)