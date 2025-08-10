 
It's even worse than it appears..
Sunday August 10, 2025; 7:32 PM EDT
It hasn't hit us yet#
  • Theory about why we don’t fight to save the US.#
  • Many of us haven’t personally felt much impact.#
  • No hyperinflation yet.#
  • The police still respond as they always have, wearing badges, faces uncovered.#
  • The shelves are full at the supermarket.#
  • The electricity is on, as is the internet. Buses and subways are running. The airports are open. #
  • The Obamas and Clintons are still free, living in the US.#
  • We read the news about universities and news orgs giving in. Corruption at the FBI and in Congress and the Supreme Court.#
  • No major hurricanes, earthquakes, fires, tornados so cuts at FEMA not felt yet.#
  • And we’ve been living in a normal way for hundreds of years. We’ve had no time to get used to the new normal. It doesn’t feel like anything yet.#
  • I fear by the time we feel it it will be far too late, by design.#

