 
It's even worse than it appears..
Sunday August 17, 2025; 5:40 PM EDT
Billionaire-proof and RSS#
  • I would like to get on the record. #
  • We're going to have some interop based on RSS not too far down the road. A network that will only require an RSS feed for entry. It's what we should've built in 2006 and didn't. #

© copyright 1994-2025 Dave Winer.

Last update: Sunday August 17, 2025; 5:53 PM EDT.

