Trump's secret was comedy#

Trump is a comedian. He makes people laugh the way Joan Rivers or Don Rickles did. #
It's verbal slapstick, which is for some reason I don't understand immensely funny and entertaining.#
Newsom is making us laugh by imitating Trump imitating Joan and Don. It's working. He must keep doing it, and he should evolve the schtick, he should make Trump match him. And where Trump is promoting depraved policies with his comedy, we can count on Newsom to stand up for the Constitution and the rule of law and all the progress we've made. #
He can invite famous comedians on his podcast to play opposite him, sometimes the straight man, playing their SNL roles. So much potential. He's got the attention, don't throw it away. #
Politics was boring, it's not boring anymore. But there's no reason excitement and entertainment can't be good for us too! ;-)#
Trump's secret is comedy and Newsom is stealing his thunder#
