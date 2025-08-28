Early morning tease#

Everyone has heard of WordPress, right? I'm going to be introducing a very weird idea about WordPress, one that's going to bend your mind a lot, especially if you're a member of the WordPress community, but also if you're a developer who has used WordPress in an application sometime in the last 20 years, or a user who has used it to keep a blog, or to run a business website, or just someone who hangs around the web. It's famous, but not in the way I'm going to present it. I'm going to ask you to see WordPress the same way you think of Mastodon or Bluesky. It's a way of storing realtime text and graphics, and arrange them by time, and read and write them, subscribe to people, comment on what others have written, communicate with other people you find on a twitter-like network. If you look at the actual sofware, you'll see that WordPress and the other two systems have very similar features. They all store messages. And arrange them chronologically and in relation to other messages and people. But WordPress does it better.#
Last update: Thursday August 28, 2025; 9:36 PM EDT.
