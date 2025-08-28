Big bird in my pool#

Last week I did an unusual podcast about three huge birds fighting over a fish in a nearby pond. Usually I write and talk about technology or politics, but this was such a compelling story and I didn't have any photos or video, so I did a verbal story. Hope you enjoyed it. Well now I have a video! #
On Tuesday I went out to my pool, there was one of the big birds, in the pool. He couldn't get out. The pool is fenced in, as it must be, to keep animals and children from drowning, and the fence was too tall for the bird to fly out, or so it seemed. When it spotted me, it freaked out and tried to squeeze through the fence, which was impossible, the holes in the fence were too small for his sizeable body. #
The bird did eventually manage to fly out, thankfully -- maybe I'll do another verbal podcast to explain why that was such an accomplishment. But for right now I just want to share the video. #
Last update: Thursday August 28, 2025; 5:36 PM EDT.
