Bronx Science, in retrospect#

That was my class, unless she, like I, skipped a grade. We both would have started in 1969 and graduated in 1972.#
I just wanted to write this up because I've noticed in the last few years, now that I live in the northeast, not far from the Bronx, I tend to come across more Science alums, and when I do, I generally find we have a lot to talk about, and share a New York style nerd sense of humor. #
And as a math major myself, I conclude that their test was pretty good, it definitely selected a certain kind of mind, and the people it selected generally went on to do interesting, creative and useful things. #
Last update: Friday August 29, 2025; 11:21 AM EDT.
