The Mets have arrived#

The great thing about MLB as compared to the NBA is that the teams play a game pretty much every day. And the Mets, my team since 1962, are really exciting right now, after a month of being lost. They have great rookie pitchers who are full of youthful enthusiasm and they kick ass on the mound. They have veterans who understand their job is to lead and they take that responsibility seriously, and they get on base, steal bases, and hit home runs. And they have workaday athletes who get on base when the team needs a hit. And the most expensive player ever in any sport who's finally playing as part of the team and not someone who misses the old team he used to play on. And they still have the most ridiculously dorky mascot, a caricature of a human with a baseball for a head, and his wife who also has a baseball for a head. Where do they come up with these ideas? Doesn't matter it's the M-E-T-S of New York town who we will now step right up to meet, and greet.#
Last update: Sunday August 31, 2025; 12:20 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)