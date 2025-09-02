WordLand + FeedLand will ask...#

If all the people who love RSS and make software for it, feed readers, editors, blogging software, put our heads together, we could make a great network for people to write on, that would be so exciting, it would pull a lot of interest from the silos. If momentum builds, they will eventually add RSS as an inbound and outbound format because they will want to be on this network. #
We, as writers, shouldn't have to live with the compromises that come from having to make 5 versions of everything, and still you don't have a way to share a lot of the interesting stuff people write.#
If we choose to work together, even just a few of us, we could make big change.#
Last update: Tuesday September 2, 2025; 5:59 PM EDT.
