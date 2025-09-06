Yesterday's note on scripting.com about feedland.org was not the whole story. In the end I thought it made more sense to start the database over from the start. #
There were a few users who subscribed to feeds that were constantly updating, and they never came back to use FeedLand. So as soon as I started it back up it started loading new items at a very high rate, and after a couple of hours it was still going. There aren't that many people using feedland.org, so I thought the best thing to do is to start over and hopefully people will figure out how to resubscribe to the feeds they want to follow. #
Then I felt that people might be able to use a few tips on how to get going again, so that's what this post is about. #
First thing you should do is sign off and sign back on. #
You will still have the credentials in your browser, but the server doesn't know about them, so when you try to do something that requires you being logged in it will fail. But if you sign off and on again, that will take care of that problem. #
To sign off, choose the command in the system menu at the right end of the menubar. #
Once you're signed off the only option will be to sign back on. :-)#
Last update: Saturday September 6, 2025; 9:28 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)