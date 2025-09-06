 
It's even worse than it appears..
Saturday September 6, 2025; 9:22 AM EDT
New version of FeedLand#
  • There's a new version of FeedLand, v0.7.0. #
  • Here's the thread where we discussed the testing of the new release. It worked everywhere we installed it, so it seems fair to open it up to people running their own FeedLand instances. #
  • The only features it adds are ones needed to use it with the new version of WordLand, coming soon now. #
  • But if you have the time, it requires an update to the database, so it's not the usual thing. It explains at the beginning of the thread what the change is to the database. #
  • Here are the instructions for doing the upgrade. #
  • If you're installing a new instance, the instructions are the same as always.#
  • If you have trouble, post a note on the thread.#
  • Thanks to Scott Hanson for validating the new version. It's always important to have someone to check my work. #

© copyright 1994-2025 Dave Winer.

Last update: Saturday September 6, 2025; 9:28 AM EDT.

