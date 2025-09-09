 
Tuesday September 9, 2025; 7:44 AM EDT
Bullet points from yesterday's podcast#
  • I asked ChatGPT to provide bullet points for yesterday's podcast. I thought this time it did a really good job. It did misunderstand some things I said, I just deleted those, below.#
    • Blogging lost to Twitter because Twitter had one-click subscribe.#
    • Subscribing in feed readers required too many steps: copying URLs, menus, pasting, confirming.#
    • This friction discouraged adoption compared to Twitter's simplicity.#
    • Feed reader developers (2002-2006) competed instead of cooperating, creating cluttered subscription buttons.#
    • Twitter succeeded because it eliminated that friction.#
    • FeedLand solves this with one-click subscribe and checkboxes next to feeds.#
    • Users can see others' subscriptions, similar to Twitter, Bluesky, Mastodon, Threads, Facebook.#
    • Private feeds are possible but niche; public following is standard and expected.#
    • Emphasis on factoring UI: reduce steps, as with "Edit This Page" in 1999.#
    • Rebooting the blogosphere requires cooperation and a universal "follow" button.#
    • FeedLand's checkboxes make subscribing or filtering feeds simple.#
    • Introduces "Radio WordLand" release with advanced checkbox features.#
    • FeedLand timelines can be filtered live using checkboxes tied to feeds.#
    • Example feeds: Daves WordPress blog, Great Art feed from Bluesky, linkblog, Scripting News, podcast, WordCamp Canada 2025 feed.#
    • WordCamp Canada keynote in Ottawa, Oct 16-17, 2025.#
    • WordLand integrates categories for organizing feeds.#
    • Commitment to "Edit This Page" feature: too valuable to abandon.#
    • Broader goal: restore writer-friendly features Twitter removed (links, styling, no character limits).#
    • Criticism of Bluesky/Twitter/Threads for perpetuating character limits and stripped-down writing.#
    • Aim: build software that forces platforms to support the web by user demand.#
    • Automatic/WordPress bringing ActivityPub to blogs is "heroic" bridging web and Mastodon.#
    • WordPress posts in Mastodon retain titles, styling, links, and images -- better than Twitter/Bluesky.#
    • Believes competition will pressure other networks to drop artificial limits.#
    • Concludes with confidence: momentum is building, new features will roll out soon.#

Last update: Tuesday September 9, 2025; 9:05 AM EDT.

