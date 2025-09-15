feedland.org or feedland.com?#

if feedland.com gets overloaded, it adds more servers and should stay about the same at all times. #
You should pick one and use it and not have two accounts, but people accidentally create them, because in some places we point to .com and in others we the default is .org. It's because we haven't gotten it together yet. #
There are also performance issues on .com -- ones that we still need to address. #
That's about all I can say at this point. At the same time I'm working on a whole other product while all this is happening, and I'm not that young, and really can only work so many hours a day before I have to stop. A fact. #
And I'm really glad so many new people are trying FeedLand. I use it myself in so many ways. And it will be deeply integrated with WordLand in the next release. I'm not kidding. #
Last update: Monday September 15, 2025; 5:38 PM EDT.
