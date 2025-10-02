 
Thursday October 2, 2025; 10:45 AM EDT
I have a very large head.#
  • Normal hats don't fit. Not even close.#
  • So I buy my caps from BigHatStore.com.#
  • In prep for my trip to Ottawa later this month for WordCamp Canada, my first trip out of the country in a long time, I wanted to get a new hat. #
  • They don't have a big selection of NBA hats, so there's no Knicks hat that fits my head.#
  • And they didn't have any Mets hats for some reason. #
  • I thought -- I'll get a Wisconsin hat! I went to grad school in Madison and loved it there. You know Fuck em Bucky! But they didn't have any Wisconsin hats either. #
  • I was dejected, but noticed they did have Harvard hats. #
  • So I got one. #
  • Which reminds me of a joke a famous VC told when we were walking around on the Stanford campus in 2004. #
  • It goes like this...#
  • How can you tell someone went to Harvard?#
  • Pause.#
  • I give up.#
  • They tell you!#
  • Haha. #
  • Or they wear a Harvard baseball cap. #
  • I plan to tell that joke a few times, while wearing the cap. :-)#

© copyright 1994-2025 Dave Winer.

Last update: Thursday October 2, 2025; 11:46 AM EDT.

