Should tech run the world?#

With all respect to the tech industry -- why is the traffic in the Bay Area so awful. Why haven't they done anything about it. #
Wouldn't that be a good test run before running the whole world? As programmer myself, I wouldn't trust the algorithm without a lot of QA. Seriously. Think about it#
It's the strangest configuration for a metropolitan area, the center of the city is in the middle of the bay. (Same as Seattle, btw.)#
The best answer the tech industry came up with was Uber, as far as I know.#
I lived in Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Berkeley, Los Gatos and Woodside over 31 years and I did nothing to fix the problem either. My answer was to move to NYC where the transit system is pretty great. Then I moved to the mountains and got a Tesla. #
BTW, the idea that the stars of Silicon Valley should run the world is not a new one. I first heard about it from Apple top level managers in the 1980s. They were not techno-fascists, but they did hugely overestimate what it takes to run the world, or even a small country in Africa. #
Last update: Friday October 3, 2025; 11:02 AM EDT.
