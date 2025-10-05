 
It's even worse than it appears..
Sunday October 5, 2025; 11:15 AM EDT
Nightly email subs work again#
  • Please try again if you've been waiting.#
  • Report problems here.#
  • It had been broken since Sept 14. #
  • Still diggin! ;-)#
  • I'm trying to think but nothing happens!#

© copyright 1994-2025 Dave Winer.

Last update: Sunday October 5, 2025; 2:13 PM EDT.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)