 
It's even worse than it appears..
Thursday October 9, 2025; 9:39 AM EDT
Cute paste for WordLand#
  • Note this is for the 0.8 release of WordLand coming soooon. Not in the current released product. #
  • A friend asked for this feature a few months back, before we had a Markdown mode in WordLand. #
  • As I'm reviewing the product for first beta I realized I could now implement the feature he asked for.#
  • Here's how to.#
    • Copy a URL to the clipboard.#
    • Open WordLand, bring it to the front.#
    • Go into Markdown mode by clicking the M icon. It turns green.#
    • Select the text you want to be a link.#
    • Paste the URL copied in step 1.#
  • It creates the link for you, in Markdown syntax of course. #
  • To see it in HTML, just flip the Markdown button off.#
  • I call this feature Cute Paste. :-)#
  • A video demo.#

© copyright 1994-2025 Dave Winer.

Last update: Thursday October 9, 2025; 12:27 PM EDT.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)