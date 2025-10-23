weblogs.com re-viewed#

Yesterday I did some research into how weblogs.com, in 1999, tracked changes in the blogs it was following. This was a precursor to feed readers. There was a main output file called changes.xml, a reverse chronological list of sites, not feeds, feeds didn't exist yet. #
What the home page of weblogs.com looked like in June 2000. #
You can ask ChatGPT to tell you about changes.xml. I did, it was able to put together all the random bits that are now gone, it found them somewhere and I got a much better answer than I would have gotten if somehow all my docs had survived, and most of them did not. This btw is one of the great features of ChatGPT. Truly a miracle. #
BTW, here's a transcript of my talk with ChatGPT about this stuff. Sometimes these links don't work for everyone. I wish they would get that working, dear friends at OpenAI. This is how your word of mouth builds. #
Last update: Thursday October 23, 2025; 10:07 AM EDT.
