 
It's even worse than it appears..
Saturday October 25, 2025; 8:32 AM EDT
WordPress and AI#
  • I see that the WordPress world is getting interested in adding AI features. I had some ideas a few years ago, about how I would like AI to be hooked up to blogging, and the ideas have developed a bit in the years since. #
  • As a writer I want most is every bit of writing I’ve published turned into any kind of book I want at any time.#
  • An example of a book lurking in the archive of my blog.#
  • A user’s guide to FeedLand.#
  • Knowing the AI would pull a users manual together on command, I’d feel more comfortable writing about it on my blog. As it is there’s a lot of good info between other blog posts.#
  • I think it’s a great time to invest in new ideas for writers. #
  • I have pretty good search on my blog, but so much more is possible.#
  • Imagine a series of book types you could ask your AI friend to build for you from your own writing. #
  • Eventually all user's guides will be assembled by AI. In the case of software products it should have already happened, though I'm just as behind the curve as everyone else is in this regard. #
  • And of course the first docs to be produced that way would be A user's guide to WordPress. #

© copyright 1994-2025 Dave Winer.

Last update: Saturday October 25, 2025; 5:39 PM EDT.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)