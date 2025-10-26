Vote your chess move#

I changed the header graphic on Scripting News today to raise a question with NYC voters. #
Bill de Blasio was mayor. A funeral for two murdered cops. The police stand at attention, their backs turned on the mayor. This was a statement about him for sure, but even more about their disdain for the people who elected him, you and me, the people they're sworn to protect. I grew up in NY, and had plenty of experience with NY cops and this kind of disrespect is, from my point of view, who they are. I know they see themselves as martyrs, that's what the demonstration meant. But they also have a job to do and a chain of command.#
There's a lot of pent up resentment and you can't just wish it away. The mayor, for better or worse, owns it. I can't imagine they'd have much respect for the Democratic Party nominee. Like it or not, this is the city NYers live in. #
I am old enough to remember when John Lindsay, a liberal Republican, back when there were such things, was the newly elected mayor in 1966 and was greeted by a transit strike, shutting down subways and buses. The unions walked all over him. #
I think NYC and NYers will fare better with a Andrew Cuomo. This isn't the first time I've stood up for him on this blog. He resigned in disgrace, humiliated, but I never will forget his leadership during the darkest times of Covid. Cuomo, along with Donald McNeil at the NY Times and Dr Anthony Fauci were the bright beams of intelligence and compassion.#
Last update: Sunday October 26, 2025; 9:04 PM EDT.
