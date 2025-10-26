House of Dynamite is a fantastic movie, it deserved the great reviews it's getting, and I found it easy to watch, though a lot of reviewers said it wasn't. It's exactly the kind of movie I like -- political thriller with ideas rich with intrigue. Great acting and writing. It's the 2025 version of Fail Safe. Both are like stage play, but this one examines the story from all angles, very skillfully, so the story is told iteratively. #
The president in this story is throughtful and deliberative with no time to think. #
It's provocative because the person who would make that choice now just destroyed part of the most famous building in the country on a whim, presumably to show us he has the power to destroy things, which you will not doubt even slightly when you watch House of Dynamite. #
As you watch the movie, hold the thought in the back of your mind. What would Trump do. There was a time when we chose presidents based on our willingness them to have them decide whether or not to launch the nukes. We lost that perspective, but the problem never went away. #
Last update: Sunday October 26, 2025; 9:04 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)