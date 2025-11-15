More testing stuffffff#

With any luck this will be the last of the tests for this particular feature. #
If this continues to work, tomorrow or Monday I'll switch it over to cross-posting to daveverse instead of the throw-away test site. #
Below are the debugging messages I used today. Nothing really happening here. ;-)#
This is one of those days I am pretty sure I have nothing to write but as I get going I'll remember stuff. Maybe. As you've probably surmised I'm still working on tests. These are called regression tests. Yesterday I got the whole thing running, but knew I still had to move things around, and turn some features off that weren't needed. So every time I do one of those things that could shake things up, I have to try it again to make sure I didn't break it. This is the page I have to look at for the result. The cool thing is that the wordpress site is starting to feel like scripting.com, the software runs that quickly. But there are a lot of bits of software running all over the place that have to work in order for it to feel that solid. #
How did the regression test go? Wellll, I did break a bunch of stuff. But I put the pieces back in place. And with any luck this post will show up on the other end. It did.#
Last update: Saturday November 15, 2025; 12:01 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)