My Discourse System (MDS)#

Doc, I’m working on a discourse system that works better than comments, imho. One thing it does is lets me use the full fidelity of the web instead of forcing me to type in yet another Inadequate Text Box (ITB) with none of the features of my blog editor.#
I’m working on a Unified Text Theory (UTT) for the web. Instead of scattering Stupid Little Text Boxes (SLTBs) all over creation, let’s come up with a nice text router, that means our writing can be in one place, but through the magic of pointers, can appear to be in many places. (Actually there's nothing magical about it, pointers are very basic computer technology, when I learned to program on a PDP-11 in 1977 it very much had pointers.)#
It’s mostly a matter of GOST (an acronym for Getting Our Shit Together).#
All this is a preamble to say that my comment on your post can be read here.#
Last update: Sunday November 16, 2025; 3:40 PM EST.
