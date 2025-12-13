Ann Greenberg's idea#

An idea I posted on Facebook in 2021 about an app I wanted. #
Here's an idea. I have a drone that communicates with my peloton via satellite, so it's not constrained by range. I can send the drone anywhere I like, but I have to ride there on my peloton. Obviously what I see on my screen is what the drone sees. I think it would quickly become addictive, not that peloton isn't already addictive.#
That was yesterday. Today I found myself writing a comment that was really a blog post. #
Ann Greenberg, the visionary, was trying to explain this to me almost 20 years ago and my mind couldn't comprehend the possibility. but ann, don't take it personally -- i don't even listen to myself. i have spent most of this year struggling with a problem i solved in 2014. there was like this moment, omg this is exactly what i tried to do with twitter, but now i have control of the api, so i can actually make it work. my gift to you Ann is we all should've listened to you.#
We're at that point in our lives I think when reaching out like this is totally the right thing to do. Because it's only until this point that things quiet down enough that you can realize things like this. #
BTW, the idea of a comment not being a blog post will require a lot of explanation in a few years. Imho of course. #
Last update: Saturday December 13, 2025; 12:19 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)