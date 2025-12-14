 
It's even worse than it appears..
Sunday December 14, 2025; 9:24 AM EST
A Really Simple social web#
  • It's not just me that says that our social web is connected by RSS.#
  • If they all did it, we'd have all the freedom we could ever want.#
  • So what's holding it up?#
  • Let's make a resolution for 2026, that we the people, will demand that the social networking software we use get in tune with the web, and support two-way RSS.#
  • I will help any and all to get this going. #
  • I'm just like you, if you don't want your online world to be owned by billionaires.#
  • Dave#

© copyright 1994-2025 Dave Winer.

Last update: Sunday December 14, 2025; 9:29 AM EST.

