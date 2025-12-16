Creating our own social web#

I wrote, in a reply to Ben Werdmuller on Bluesky: "I’ve had 66K followers on Twitter for many years, but when I post something there it gets 250 views, not even sure what that means. These days all I use it for is communicating with insiders on certain tech platforms, and even that is kind of empty. Pretty much the same in Bluesky too, btw."#
I was going to write a reply, but it got too long (300 char limit), so I put it here and posted a link on Bluesky.#
Ben, I think we have to create our own social web. #
None of the candidates for the Social Web Prize are actually of the web. But one certainly is possible. You could create one, I could create one, Manton could too -- and they would all be the same network. #
That's how you'll know it's the web, when we get choice, and any developer with an idea can create their own version of the social web, and interop with all the others. That was the promise of the web. The platform with no platform vendor. #
We don't have to agree on very much, just what is a post, beyond the limits imposed by twitter-like systems, and a simple way to share them using HTTP and really simple RSS. #
Last update: Tuesday December 16, 2025; 10:02 PM EST.
