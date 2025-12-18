 
It's even worse than it appears..
Thursday December 18, 2025; 8:56 AM EST
Inoreader and dynamic OPML#
  • This post was updated thanks to help from Andrew Shell. #
  • I have a free account at Inoreader. I was reminded today that they support dynamic OPML subscription lists, and decided to give it a try.#
  • You can subscribe to an OPML subscription list. Exactly the same format we used for importing lists. This means I can use the same feed list in two readers. Or I could share my list with everyone who subscribes to my newsletter. I can update the list, and the flow of news to the subscribers changes too. #
  • I tried subscribing to my podcast list in Inoreader.#
    • Put the URL to my podcast list on the clipboard.#
    • Go to this page on the Inoreader site. #
    • Click the big blue Subscribe to OPML button. #
    • Paste the URL from the first step into the dialog. #
    • Enter a folder name and description. #
    • For synchronization I recommend the second option, full synchronization. #
    • Then click Save, and if it worked, you should see the OPML file in a list. #
  • It worked. I now can see my podcast updates in Inoreader, exactly as if it was in FeedLand. #
  • And when I add new feeds they show up over there, same when I remove. #
  • It'll be very interesting to see how it changes over time. I'll let you know! ;-)#
  • Links#
    • Listening lists, as a feature for podcasts.#
    • This is where I was accumulating short URLs for subscription lists. Started it in Sept. The short URL for the blogroll. #

© copyright 1994-2025 Dave Winer.

Last update: Thursday December 18, 2025; 4:50 PM EST.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)