Inoreader and dynamic OPML#

This post was updated thanks to help from Andrew Shell. #
I have a free account at Inoreader. I was reminded today that they support dynamic OPML subscription lists, and decided to give it a try.#
You can subscribe to an OPML subscription list. Exactly the same format we used for importing lists. This means I can use the same feed list in two readers. Or I could share my list with everyone who subscribes to my newsletter. I can update the list, and the flow of news to the subscribers changes too. #
Last update: Thursday December 18, 2025; 4:50 PM EST.
