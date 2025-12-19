 
It's even worse than it appears..
Friday December 19, 2025; 9:19 AM EST
Pluribus spoilers, S01EO8#
  • You have been warned, spoilers follow...#
  • The whole thing is the book Carol is writing, about writing a book, inside the book she's writing another book. The book I'm speaking of is the one where it's all about Carol.#
  • Everywhere she goes people stop and say hello, and address her by her name. #
    • Hi Carol! #
    • Congrats Carol! #
    • Carol, we will move heaven and earth to make you happy.#
    • You suck Carol !!!!#
  • In the book she ends up changing them back, un-joining them, and they keep the good qualities they got from being joined, and can be individually creative as they were before the switch.#
  • Also, btw -- John Cena says their situation isn't sustainable, but neither is the one we are in now ourselves, in reality, in our reality.#
  • She teaches her lover, Zosia, to think in the first person. #
  • Carol is right about everything because this is her book. #
  • You can see it happening on her whiteboard. #
  • The show could be titled The Adventures of Carol, as told by Carol.#
  • BTW, I might love a podcast of just the writers of the show every week, perhaps interviewed by writers who did not write it, asking questions. It might suck as much as the one they do now, but it also might be great. It would stick to the story, not about praising everyone, kind of like interviews of sports heroes (which are mostly nauseating, except for the few have the gift of gab, who are fun while never saying anything remotely bad about anyone). The people they'd talk about are the people they created. #

Last update: Friday December 19, 2025; 5:47 PM EST.

