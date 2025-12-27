 
It's even worse than it appears..
Saturday December 27, 2025; 9:58 AM EST
Why we love Pluribus#
  • This came up on Kottke. I'm going to try commenting on other old school blogs more here on my blog. Want to see if we can reboot the original sphere as a way of priming the new one. #
  • We love Pluribus because it has the features we find irresistible. #
    • AppleTV.#
    • The makers of two previous huge hits.#
    • An unsung and much loved star in the last hit.#
    • An intriguing sci-fi plot.#
    • It’s pretty good adventure type thriller in the first episodes then settles into a slower sexy love story, where the lead character takes us through the mind of someone falling in love and trying to figure out if the other person is worth it.#
    • A clever final scene in the final episode.#
    • A typical long wait for the next season that we knew was coming.#
  • But all this is incidental, what really matters is that we’re all involved, have opinions, and thank goodness it doesn’t actually matter like the other stuff we debate.#

© copyright 1994-2025 Dave Winer.

Last update: Saturday December 27, 2025; 11:24 AM EST.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)