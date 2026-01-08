Was the ICE murder pre-calculated?#

When there's breaking news these days I check Fox News in addition to CNN, MSNOW, BBC, PBS. The best are the last two. But last night night when everyone was fixated on the story of Renee Nicole Good, the woman who was killed in cold blood, on video, by a masked ICE thug, I wondered what Fox was saying. They were showing the actual video over and over like the other networks. Their words were what Trump was saying, but they didn't hide what actually happened, at least as long as it's news. #
Then I wondered how much this was pre-calculated. It clearly doesn't hurt ICE to signal that they're killing US citizens in the US with impunity. Next time will be soon, and it will be more than one dead, and maybe they'll be kids. What makes me think this was not planned by the higher-ups is that they killed a middle-aged white woman, mother of 3,, who writes poetry. Not a very likely cartel leader or narco-terrorist. There were dolls in the glove compartment of the car. #
Every indication is that she was just afraid and trying to get out of there as quickly as possible. #
We also remember that in the aftermath of Jan 6, private texts from the top people at Fox indicated they were scared and appalled like most other relatively sane Americans. What had happened then was unthinkable. Well, what happened yesterday was just as unthinkable. Shocking. Makes you wonder what's next. Get ready, we're going to see a lot of ugliness now, hard to comprehend, hard to accept. We still have a skeletal democracy, and ICE isn't fully staffed yet (they have new billions of dollars to spend).#
On Facebook, Dan Conover said: "This is what the collapse of the rules-based order looks like." #
I responded: "Or it's a test of it. The guy wasn't very well disguised, I think he will be identified if he hasn't already been identified. Will he be arrested and tried? If yes, then we just validated the rule-based order. If no, we're fucked.#
"Or even better the state of Minnesota could go to court and sue ICE to get their officers to wear identifying information, and no masks. For just this reason. And then here's an arrest warrant for the guy who fired his gun 3 times at the head of a 37-year old mom who writes poetry and drives an SUV with teddy bears in the glove compartment. In other words I'm not sure this was intentional (on behalf of ICE), and I think they may have to turn this guy over, otherwise someone is getting impeached. The video is too compelling."#
Last update: Thursday January 8, 2026; 12:53 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)